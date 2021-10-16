Bryan Station outpaces Oldham County 42-21
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Bryan Station improved its record to 7-1 with a 42-21 win over Oldham County on Friday.
Damin Green scored the first three touchdowns of the game for the Defenders to give Bryan Station a 21-0 lead. Quarterback Trenton Cutwright finished with 288 yards passing and three touchdowns.
Bryan Station plays at Madison Central next week.
