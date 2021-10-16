Advertisement

Bryan Station outpaces Oldham County 42-21

Bryan Station improved its record to 7-1 with a 42-21 win
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Bryan Station improved its record to 7-1 with a 42-21 win over Oldham County on Friday.

Damin Green scored the first three touchdowns of the game for the Defenders to give Bryan Station a 21-0 lead. Quarterback Trenton Cutwright finished with 288 yards passing and three touchdowns.

Bryan Station plays at Madison Central next week.

