Bryan Station outpaces Oldham County 42-21

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Bryan Station improved its record to 7-1 with a 42-21 win over Oldham County on Friday.

Damin Green scored the first three touchdowns of the game for the Defenders to give Bryan Station a 21-0 lead. Quarterback Trenton Cutwright finished with 288 yards passing and three touchdowns.

Bryan Station plays at Madison Central next week.

