Capital City Christian Church holds inclusive fall festival

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - On Saturday in Frankfort, the Capital City Christian Church held their Luke 14 Fall Festival.

The church wanted to make sure everyone in the community could enjoy fun fall festivities regardless of background or condition.

“We have games, we have a bounce house, we have a petting zoo, we have cotton candy, popcorn machine, snow cones,” said Laura Haydon, a volunteer at the festival.

All this and more to celebrate and be inclusive for those with disabilities in the community.

“It’s really just being deliberate as a church to the disability community, especially we want to provide today that not only the individual but the whole family can enjoy today together,” said Mike Napier, a volunteer.

Haydon and Napier were happy to help put on the event for the children and families of those with disabilities. Seeing their smiling faces makes it all worth it.

“I always go back to whenever we hosted our first Jesus prom here. You get a bunch of volunteers, and you’re so nervous, and they don’t know what to expect, and then it’s always such a joy and a blessing whenever the folks leave,” said Napier.

Jesus Prom is another event the church does to include people with disabilities. The church wants to continue to have every member of its congregation in activities.

“People will be affected by disabilities, yet fewer than one out of ten churches have any deliberate ministry. It’s about changing the culture, and it’s about understanding that we really don’t believe that we can do church and purposefully ignore this demographic,” said Napier.

Capital City Church will kick off its inclusive services on November 7, 2021.

