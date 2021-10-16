Advertisement

Douglass dominates Great Crossing 38-7

Douglass finished with 370 yards of total offense while holding Great Crossing to just 71 yards.
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Following a two-week layoff, the Douglass Broncos were able to dominate Great Crossing Friday 38-7.

Douglass finished with 370 yards of total offense while holding Great Crossing to just 71 yards.

The Broncos improve to 8-0 on the year. Great Crossing drops to 6-2.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old Jacob Heil was charged with reckless homicide in 2018 following a crash that killed...
Jury reaches verdict for Jacob Heil
Judge-Executive dies from COVID-19
Clark County Judge-Executive dies from COVID-19 complications
Lexington police are investigating a shooting on Centre Parkway.
Man dead after double shooting on Centre Parkway in Lexington
The Estill County Board of Education sent out a ‘civility statement’ on social media ahead of...
Ky. school board asks parents to be civil when responding to COVID-19 restrictions, mandates
A tractor-trailer carrying country singer Jason Aldean’s touring equipment crashed on the...
Accident involving Jason Aldean’s equipment vehicle will not impact concert

Latest News

Bryan Station improved its record to 7-1 with a 42-21 win
Bryan Station outpaces Oldham County 42-21
Dunbar quarterback Cole Colony directs the Bulldogs' offense on Friday.
Dunbar humbles Henry Clay, 45-24
Madison Central quarterback Hagan Harrison surveys the field during his team's 43-7 win over...
Madison Central wins 7th-straight
Eagles now 8-0
WATCH | LCA handles Somerset, remains unbeaten