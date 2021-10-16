Douglass dominates Great Crossing 38-7
Douglass finished with 370 yards of total offense while holding Great Crossing to just 71 yards.
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Following a two-week layoff, the Douglass Broncos were able to dominate Great Crossing Friday 38-7.
The Broncos improve to 8-0 on the year. Great Crossing drops to 6-2.
