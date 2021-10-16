Dunbar humbles Henry Clay, 45-24

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Dunbar rushed for 355 yards in a 45-24 win over Henry Clay on Friday.

The Bulldogs(4-4) were led by Kamarion Robinson’s 26 carries for 185 yards. He scored three times.

Henry Clay (0-8) remains winless on the year.

Dunbar plays at Lafayette next Friday.

The Blue Devils travel to Tates Creek next week.

