Dunbar humbles Henry Clay, 45-24
Blue Devils still winless on the season
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Dunbar rushed for 355 yards in a 45-24 win over Henry Clay on Friday.
The Bulldogs(4-4) were led by Kamarion Robinson’s 26 carries for 185 yards. He scored three times.
Henry Clay (0-8) remains winless on the year.
Dunbar plays at Lafayette next Friday.
The Blue Devils travel to Tates Creek next week.
