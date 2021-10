LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Christian ran its unbeaten streak to eight games on Friday with a dominating 63-13 win over Somerset.

The Eagles led 21-0 after the first quarter.

LCA (8-0) heads to Danville next week.

Somerset (1-8) ends its regular season hosting Washington Co. next Friday.

