Advertisement

Madison Central wins 7th-straight

Knocks off George Rogers Clark, 43-7
Madison Central quarterback Hagan Harrison surveys the field during his team's 43-7 win over...
Madison Central quarterback Hagan Harrison surveys the field during his team's 43-7 win over George Rogers Clark on Friday.(WKYT)
By Steve Moss
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Madison Central won at Clark Co. on Friday, 43-7. It was the Indians’ seventh win-in-row,

Central (7-1) opened the season with a loss to Lexington Christian, but hasn’t lost since. They host Bryan Station next Friday.

Clark (3-6) dropped it’s third-straight game. The Cardinals travel to Oldham Co. next week.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old Jacob Heil was charged with reckless homicide in 2018 following a crash that killed...
Jury reaches verdict for Jacob Heil
Judge-Executive dies from COVID-19
Clark County Judge-Executive dies from COVID-19 complications
Lexington police are investigating a shooting on Centre Parkway.
Man dead after double shooting on Centre Parkway in Lexington
The Estill County Board of Education sent out a ‘civility statement’ on social media ahead of...
Ky. school board asks parents to be civil when responding to COVID-19 restrictions, mandates
A tractor-trailer carrying country singer Jason Aldean’s touring equipment crashed on the...
Accident involving Jason Aldean’s equipment vehicle will not impact concert

Latest News

Dunbar quarterback Cole Colony directs the Bulldogs' offense on Friday.
Dunbar humbles Henry Clay, 45-24
Lexington Christian huddled during Friday's game against Somerset.
LCA handles Somerset, remains unbeaten
Warhawks wide receiver Jacob Coulter returned the kickoff for the touchdown and also added a...
Great Crossing runs away with 51-12 win over Montgomery County
Frankfort is 5-2.
Frankfort blows past Eminence 53-14