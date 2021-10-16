Madison Central wins 7th-straight
Knocks off George Rogers Clark, 43-7
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Madison Central won at Clark Co. on Friday, 43-7. It was the Indians’ seventh win-in-row,
Central (7-1) opened the season with a loss to Lexington Christian, but hasn’t lost since. They host Bryan Station next Friday.
Clark (3-6) dropped it’s third-straight game. The Cardinals travel to Oldham Co. next week.
