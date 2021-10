ATHENS, Ga. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky lost their first game Saturday, falling to number one Georgia 30 to 13.

It’s the first loss for the number eleven Wildcats. They’re now 6-1

The Cats’ next game will be Oct. 30 at Mississippi State.

