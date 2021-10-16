‘You people are crazy’ | Fans pack Rupp Arena for Big Blue Madness

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Thousands of Kentucky Basketball fans packed Rupp Arena Friday night for the return of Big Blue Madness in person.

The annual tradition brings together Big Blue National to celebrate the official start of college basketball in Lexington.

Fans leaving the arena stopped and talked to WKYT’s Jeremy Tombs to share their excitement for the upcoming season.

“It’s been really nice because it’s been a year and a half since we came out here as a group and seeing all the students is a great feeling,” said Justin Kim, a student at UK.

“The University of Kentucky’s fans have always been great. Even in the down seasons for basketball and football they always show up. You can see that football this year, the atmosphere is going crazy. Tonight, everybody was going crazy. Coach Cal came out and you saw everybody’s energy just spike through the roof,” said another UK student, Michael Buoncristiani.

Coach John Calipari also took a moment to thank fans for their support during the team’s highs and lows, including the loss of Terrence Clarke.

Coach Cal honors Terrence Clarke and his family 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ZeH8TqvxIb — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) October 16, 2021

It was a night inside Rupp Arena to bring fans together.

A family from West Virginia told WKYT’s Jeremy Tombs that they made the trip just to experience the night with their sons for the first time.

The Wildcats play in the Blue-White Game on Oct. 22 in Rupp Arena. You can find the full schedule here.

UK Athletics plans to operate venues at full capacity this season, including at Big Blue Madness. Regardless of vaccination status, all guests, staff, and vendors will be required to wear a mask while visiting Rupp Arena.

