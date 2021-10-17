Advertisement

10th annual PRHBTN Street Art Festival brings five new murals to Lexington

Kids at Harrison Elementary School will now have a work of art as their recess backdrop. It’s...
Kids at Harrison Elementary School will now have a work of art as their recess backdrop. It’s one of five new murals added in downtown Lexington this year.(WKYT)
By Grace Finerman
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -While taking a walk through downtown Lexington, you may notice a lot more color.

The city’s getting five new murals this year as part of the annual PRHBTN Street Art Festival, bringing artists from around the world.

Kids at Harrison Elementary School will now have a work of art as their recess backdrop. It’s one of five new murals added in downtown Lexington this year.

“My wife and I started doing this in 2011, in a way because we saw big blank walls that kind of just sat there,” said PRHBTN co-founder John Winters. “To bring something new to a neighborhood, to bring something new to people to see and interact with and speak with the artist…and a little bit of a surprise around Lexington.”

The festival was canceled last year due to the pandemic. This year for its 10th anniversary, every work of art’s by a returning artist.

One of these artists is local Joe King. He painted a mural based on Greek Mythology, right by Transylvania University.

For Winters, each mural is a part of a vision, that’s now over a decade in the making.

“It’s our passion project. We don’t take salaries, we don’t get paid, we don’t make any money off of it,” Winters said. “We just really love changing walls in Lexington and giving back to a community we love and a town that we love, it’s our home.”

If you’re interested in checking out murals in Lexington, you can find locations here.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rupp Arena
‘You people are crazy’ | Fans pack Rupp Arena for Big Blue Madness
A Lexington elementary school teacher recerntly realized that she and two of her students have...
Lexington elementary teacher, two of her students share something unique in common
Tiffany Ingram, left, and her mother, Ava Carver stand in front of the house in the Hunters...
Family’s house sold for $236 after housing lot mix-up
Trick or Treat
Trick-or-Treat times for central Kentucky
The case of a former UK student charged in a DUI case has some pleading for the state to make...
Mothers Against Drunk Driving pushes for tougher DUI laws after Heil verdict

Latest News

So far in 2021 Wolfe County Search and Rescue have responded to a record number of rescues.
Little boy safely rescued after falling 70 feet down a cliff at Red River Gorge
A report of a serious crash in Laurel County turned out to be just a Halloween display.
Report of car crash in Laurel Co. turns out to be Halloween display
Sunday's Forecast
Ally Blake’s Forecast | A much drier stretch of weather
Kentucky Newsmakers 10/17: Madison Co. Judge-Executive Reagan Taylor
Kentucky Newsmakers 10/17: Madison Co. Judge-Executive Reagan Taylor