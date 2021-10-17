Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Fall air and dry weather continues

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Chilly Fall air continues in the forecast over the next several nights, with daytime highs warming slightly, but we are sticking with a dry pattern until later this week.

After a beautiful day, chilly temperatures will stay with us for this evening and into tonight. The 60s will fall into the 50s quickly by sunset, and then we’ll continue to fall into the 40s later tonight. Winds will stay light to moderate, adding just a touch of windchill to the forecast as well. Fortunately, we’ll have another beautiful sunset with clear skies that last through tonight as well.

By Monday, morning temperatures will begin in the lower-40s, with some upper-30s around as well. These chilly temperatures could lead to isolated frosty conditions on higher elevated surfaces, but it won’t be too bad. Otherwise, we are looking at another beautiful day in the forecast with mostly sunny skies and dry conditions. Temperatures will also be just slightly warmer, with highs by the afternoon reaching into the mid-60s.

We’ll keep our dry weather going through Wednesday, with highs rising into the upper-60s and even lower-70s. However, another cold front will come through by Thursday and Friday, bringing scattered shower chances across our region. This next cold front will also keep the chilly Fall air around, with highs fall back into the lower-60s by next weekend, and we could even have another frost threat a few nights as well.

