Ally Blake’s Forecast | A much drier stretch of weather

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Sunday morning y’all! It is a chilly morning across the bluegrass with temps close to 40 degrees. I am declaring it Ugg season for the rest of the year as our mornings will continue to trend cooler.

Patchy frost is possible in some locations, along with some fog in the valleys of eastern Kentucky. Temps will rise throughout the day to the low 60s. Abundant sunshine will stay in place as high pressure dominates. Overnight temps drop back into the upper 30s and low 40s.

As we get into the work week things really calm down. From Monday through Wednesday we should see a mix of sun and clouds and mainly dry weather. Temps will go from the mid-60s to upper 60s by mid-week. Then by Thursday, another cold front grazes Kentucky. Things will drop back again to the low 60s and give us some spotty showers. Into the weekend we dry out again.

I hope you all have a great day and an even better work week:)

