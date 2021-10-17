Advertisement

Cats fall at Georgia, 30-13

UK suffers first loss of the season
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 8:40 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) - Georgia’s first game as the nation’s No. 1-ranked team since 2008 was a big success.

Stetson Bennett tossed three touchdown passes and the Bulldogs got another stifling defensive effort in a 30-13 win over No. 11 Kentucky. Bennett started his third straight game in place of injured JT Daniels. The senior threw for 250 yards, including a pair of scoring passes to freshman tight end Brock Bowers.

The Bulldogs’ defense allowed two touchdowns in a game for the first time all season but largely shut down up-and-coming Kentucky, which took its first loss of the season. Georgia improved to 7-0.

Kentucky has the next week off before traveling to Mississippi State on Oct. 20.

