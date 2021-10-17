Advertisement

EKU scores 25 unanswered points to stun Central Arkansas

Colonels scored on their first five drives of the half before running out the clock on their sixth possession(EKU Athletics)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 9:37 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CONWAY, Ark. – The Eastern Kentucky football team erased a 35-13 deficit by scoring 25 points in the final 19 minutes to beat Central Arkansas, 38-35, on Saturday night.

EKU held the Bears to just one touchdown in the second half, while the Colonels scored on their first five drives of the half before running out the clock on their sixth possession. Parker McKinney went 24-of-40 for 224 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. McKinney also led the EKU ground attack with 65 yards and a touchdown on six carries. Matt Wilcox Jr. caught a game-high 11 passes for 67 yards. Matthew Jackson led all defenders with 13 tackles, including two tackles for loss and a sack, while breaking up two passes. Kyle Bailey totaled 10 tackles in the win. The Colonel defense tallied 8.0 tackles for loss on the night.

EKU is off next weekend before hosting Lamar on Oct. 30 at 2:00 p.m. at Roy Kidd Stadium.

