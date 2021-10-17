Advertisement

Golden Alert issued for missing Bell County man

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Bell County law enforcement.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - A Golden Alert was issued for a missing Bell County Man.

The Bell County Sheriff’s Department said 49-year-old Michael Shackleford of Middlesboro was last seen walking near his home on 35th street in Middlesboro on Oct. 15 at around 2:45 p.m. Police said he has a mental disorder and may be confused.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt and black jogging pants. He is a white man, six feet tall and 200 pounds.

If anyone has information on his whereabouts, please contact Bell County law enforcement.

