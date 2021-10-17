“It’s pretty frightening”: Morgan County community hosts second annual House Of Horrors

WEST LIBERTY, Ky. (WYMT) - If you’re looking for some scares, look no further than Morgan County.

The second annual House of Horrors is going on through October in West Liberty.

Local horror fanatics wanted to offer terrifying fun for the community.

To accomplish this, they purchased a property purely to serve up the spooks.

“So, we decided let’s bring something right here in our local neighborhood and then we decided to take the money and donate it to a local organization each year,” House Of Horrors Owner Victoria Sexton said. “So, that way the money is coming right back in the local counties.”

Sexton said this year’s generated funds are being donated to the Wolfe County Animal Shelter.

“I actually foster their puppies, so, whenever I walk into their shelter it’s heartbreaking to see the puppies and the dogs,” she said. “I just knew I had to help them in any way I could.”

Event coordinators said there are precautions set in place to keep everyone safe including masks, hand sanitizer, and by letting in only one group at a time.

This year’s event included eight actors help out with the scares.

“It’s really funny to see like big burly men just give you the scared look of “oh you got me!” The younger kids try to go through and act all tough,” Actor Bruce Caldwell said.

Caldwell said they always appreciate the public’s participation by trying keep every year fresh and exciting.

“We’ll come out and they’re still milling around, and we’ll ask them “did you like it and what was your special thing that you really liked?” Just so we can learn from it, it’s fulfilling,” he said.

Sexton said they offer a variety of frights.

“There is something scary around each corner,” she said. “So, you can expect to be screamed at, maybe grabbed, there’s quite a few scary things in there. So, it’s pretty frightening.”

The event is held Saturdays and Sundays from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sexton said admission is eight dollars.

