Joe Burrow throws 3 TDs as Bengals rout winless Lions 34-11

The Bengals already have four wins to equal last year’s total and to double their victories from 2019.
Joe Burrow throws for three touchdowns.
Joe Burrow throws for three touchdowns.(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) - Joe Burrow tied a career high with three touchdown passes, helping the Cincinnati Bengals rout the Detroit Lions 34-11 Sunday.

The Bengals already have four wins to equal last year’s total and to double their victories from 2019 during coach Zac Taylor’s debut season.

Detroit is the NFL’s only winless team. The Lions could not rally as they did in closely contested setbacks against San Francisco, Baltimore and Minnesota. They failed to score until Austin Seibert made a 35-yard field goal midway through the fourth quarter.

