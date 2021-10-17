Advertisement

Kentucky drops four spots to No. 15 in AP Top 25

The Wildcats (6-1) enter their bye week before a road trip to Mississippi State.
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) throws a pass against Georgia during the first half of an...
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) throws a pass against Georgia during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky drops four spots to No. 15 in the AP Top 25 following Saturday’s 30-13 loss at No. 1 Georgia.

Cincinnati has moved up to No. 2 behind Georgia in The Associated Press college football poll for the best ranking for a team from outside the traditional power conferences since 2010.

The Bulldogs remained a unanimous No. 1 with 63 first-place votes in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank.

The Bearcats inched up a spot, taking advantage of Iowa’s loss to Purdue. The Hawkeyes dropped nine places to No. 11. The Boilermakers moved into the rankings at No. 25, snapping the longest current AP poll drought for a Power Five school.

Purdue was last ranked in 2007. No. 24 Texas-San Antonio is ranked for the first time in the history of the program. Oklahoma is No. 3, followed by Alabama and Ohio State.

