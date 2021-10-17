Advertisement

Nebraska company helps staff hospitals in Lexington

Fusion helps healthcare professionals find temporary or permanent work across the country.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 9:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hospitals across the country are facing staffing challenges. Those here in Lexington are not exempt, either.

“I’ve been in the industry for over 15 years and I have never seen anything like it is right now,” said Mel Wike the Senior Director of National Accounts at Fusion.

Mel Wike works at a company called Fusion. They’re based out of Nebraska, but during the past year and a half, their presence has made it’s way across the country, including right here in Lexington.

“People at the bedside are really struggling to stay working at the bedside. They are leaving in droves.”

Fusion is a healthcare staffing company. As Wike describes, they help medical professionals find temporary or permanent work. Now placing traveling nurses at hospitals like UK. But Wikes said they were seeing people leave the bed side even before the pandemic. Now the problem is only getting worse.

“Just feeling somewhat isolated, exhausted, and just scared. There are so many different challenges out there right now that they’re trying to navigate.”

Wike said the demand in all fields right now continues to surge, while resources are stretched thin. Which is why her company works to match traveling healthcare workers with hospitals across the area.

“These are people who are taking care of you mom, your sister, your family members. We do everything we can to ensure the people who are coming out into your community are as a part of the community as they can be. And our good people for you who are going to take care of your family members.”

Moving across the country at times to fill a great need.

Wike said they just held a conference in Las Vegas, where they heard from many of the healthcare workers themselves.

Learning how they can best support them on their moves to different hospitals.

