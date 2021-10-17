Advertisement

Newport officer arrested after engaging in sexual activity with a minor, deputies say

Tyler J. Hatfield, 30, was arrested Saturday.
Tyler J. Hatfield, 30, was arrested Saturday.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) -A Newport police officer was arrested Saturday after engaging in sexual activity with a minor, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Tyler J. Hatfield, 30, engaged in sexual activity with a teenage boy through the application Snapchat.

During an interview with the deputies, Hatfield admitted that he sent explicit messages to the victim and requested and received photos.

The boy originally reported the activity to deputies, so detectives conducted a search warrant at Hatfield’s house Saturday night.

While at his house, they found a cell phone and a tablet.

Deputies say that they do not have evidence that Hatfield committed the crimes while on duty.

FOX19 NOW reached out to the Newport Police Department for a comment:

The Newport Police Department is aware of the charges filed against Officer Tyler Hatfield and have taken immediate steps to remove him from duty. He has been suspended without pay and the department is cooperating fully with the Boone County Sheriff’s Department. An internal investigation by our department will also be conducted. Nothing is more important to this department and to the citizens of Newport than the integrity of our officers. Any allegations of this nature  - if true – will not be tolerated.

Hatfield is charged with one count of unlawful use of electronic means to induce to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities.

A bond was not set at this time.

