Advertisement

Now 41, man who killed 4-year-old at age 13 granted parole

In this Aug. 11, 1994, file photo, Eric Smith is shown in Steuben County Court in Bath, N.Y.,...
In this Aug. 11, 1994, file photo, Eric Smith is shown in Steuben County Court in Bath, N.Y., during his murder trial. Smith, who was 13 when he killed a 4-year-old boy with a rock in western New York, has been granted parole, according to corrections officials.(Source: AP Photo/John Hickey)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Eric M. Smith, who was 13 when he killed a 4-year-old boy with a rock in western New York, has been granted parole, corrections officials said on Saturday.

Smith, now 41, appeared for the 11th time before the Board of Parole on October 5 and was granted release as early as Nov. 17, the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision said in an emailed statement.

Transcripts of the hearing were not immediately released.

Smith was convicted of second-degree murder in 1994 for luring Derrick Robie into woods near the younger boy’s home and striking his head with a rock. Derrick was walking alone to summer camp at a park in the Steuben County village of Savona in August 1993.

The case got wide publicity because of the tender age of the victim and suspect, along with a widely circulated photo of the adolescent Smith in court, wearing a Bugs Bunny sweatshirt and a mop of red hair.

Smith’s lawyer unsuccessfully argued that he was mentally ill. Smith was sentenced to nine years to life in prison.

Derrick’s parents, Dale and Doreen Robie, opposed Smith’s release each time it was previously considered and have lobbied for parole reforms that include extending the time between hearings for violent offenders from the current two years to five.

Dale Robie told local media the family did not want to comment on the latest decision.

Smith is housed at the medium-security Woodbourne Correctional Facility in the Catskills.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge-Executive dies from COVID-19
Clark County Judge-Executive dies from COVID-19 complications
21-year-old Jacob Heil was charged with reckless homicide in 2018 following a crash that killed...
Jury reaches verdict for Jacob Heil
A Lexington elementary school teacher recerntly realized that she and two of her students have...
Lexington elementary teacher, two of her students share something unique in common
The crash happened Friday morning on Long Lick Pike, between Lloyd Road and Glass Pike.
Child dies nearly a week after Scott County crash
Kaytlyn Rose Clinger came into the world sooner than expected. It made for an interesting night...
The perfect night for two UK fans: A win over LSU and the birth of their daughter

Latest News

Fans celebrated as Will Levis threw for Kentucky's first touchdown in a 30-13 loss to Georgia...
Kentucky fans proud of football team’s performance despite defeat
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Bell County law enforcement.
Golden Alert issued for missing Bell County man
Fusion helps healthcare professionals find temporary or permanent work across the country.
Nebraska company helps staff hospitals in Lexington
Kentucky takes on No. 11 Georgia
Cats fall at Georgia, 30-13