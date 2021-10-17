Advertisement

Orgeron out as LSU football coach after 2021 season

LSU won 2019 FBS national title in 2019, but just 9-8 record since
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Brian Milam
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (CBS) - LSU and coach Ed Orgeron, 60, have reached a separation agreement that will result in Orgeron not returning to coach the Tigers following the 2021 season, according to Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger. Orgeron, who won a national championship at LSU in 2019, is expected to finish the remainder of the season as the team’s coach.

While this development comes less than 24 hours after the Tigers upset Florida 49-42 at Tiger Stadium, Dellenger reports that the move had been in the works since last week’s loss to Kentucky. Orgeron is expected to receive his entire $17 million buyout, according to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman.

Orgeron has led LSU for the last five full seasons after being promoted from his role as interim coach in 2016. Though he did put together an undefeated LSU team that won the 2019 national title in one of the most dominant seasons in the history of the sport, the program has fallen significantly since it walked off the field after winning the College Football Playoff in New Orleans.

LSU is 9-8 (7-6 SEC) since that championship win with a 2-3 record against Power Five opponents this season. Overall, it is 49-17 (30-14 SEC) since 2016 when Orgeron took over as an interim coach when LSU fired Les Miles

