Report of car crash in Laurel Co. turns out to be Halloween display

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - What appeared to be a serious car crash in Laurel County turned out to be just a spooky Halloween decoration.

According to Lily Fire and Rescue, officials responded to a report of a single-car collision on Friday. When they arrived, the vehicle was found and appeared to have been a serious accident.

Upon further investigation, it was determined to be a Halloween decoration that had been placed by the owner of the property.

Lily Fire and Rescue said in a Facebook post that responders couldn’t tell immediately tell for sure it was a Halloween display because of poor lighting.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.