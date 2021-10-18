Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Changes coming later this week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While we still have plenty of time to get outside and enjoy the Fall air over the next few days, changes are coming later this week, with rain returning to the forecast.

We have a great evening and night ahead across the Commonwealth with dry conditions and clear skies. Temperatures will be cooler and fall through the 60s and into the 50s later this evening and after sunset. Then by tonight, we continue to fall into the 40s with light to moderate winds hanging around as well.

By Tuesday morning, temperatures will begin the day in the mid to lower-40s with sunny skies. After a chilly start, we’ll have another great day of weather with a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day with light to moderate westerly winds. Highs by the afternoon and evening hours are expected to reach the mid to upper-60s, which will be closer to our average for this time of year.

We’ll keep our dry streak going through Wednesday, but as we get into the latter half of the week, changes will move in with rain returning. The first system will move through Thursday with a cold front that brings scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Rain chances will become much more isolated for Friday and Saturday, but then another system looks to move through Sunday and into early next week that could renew rain chances once more. Ahead of the front, highs will reach the lower-70s Wednesday and Thursday before dropping into the lower-60s by Friday and next weekend.

