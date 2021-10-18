Advertisement

Former Pulaski County constable sentenced to nearly 12 years for planting drug evidence on people

By Herald-Leader News Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
(Herald-Leader/WYMT) - A former Pulaski County constable was sentenced Monday to eleven years and eight months in prison, according to our news partners at the Lexington Herald-Leader.

Michael Wallace, who was convicted on charges of planting drug evidence on people to create a false pretense for searches and arrests, will have to serve at least 85 percent of that sentence under federal rules.

U.S. District Judge Robert E. Wier says Wallace violated fundamental constitutional rights with the searches.

“This whole case ultimately comes down to the rule of law in America,” Wier said. “You can’t pursue criminals by becoming a criminal.”

Wallace maintains he is innocent despite the conviction and plans to appeal. He also intends to run for Pulaski County Sheriff in 2022.

A federal jury convicted Wallace and another county constable, Gary Baldock, in June of one charge each of conspiring to violate people’s civil rights through illegal searches or arrests and one charge each of possessing meth with the intent to distribute.

Baldock died in jail while awaiting his sentencing.

