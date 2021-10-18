Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Fine feeling fall days

Temperatures remain pleasant
Temperatures remain pleasant(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Sunshine with temperatures around normal.

The first half of this week looks absolutely wonderful. Temperatures will run around normal and just above it. That means we will see highs ranging from the mid-60s to the upper 60s. Many of you will get back to 70 by the middle of the week.

A cold front brings showers & even a few thunderstorms for Thursday. That is our day of transition! We will see highs fall back to the upper 50s and low 60s.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
One person dead in Rowan Co. crash
A report of a serious crash in Laurel County turned out to be just a Halloween display.
Report of car crash in Laurel Co. turns out to be Halloween display
So far in 2021 Wolfe County Search and Rescue have responded to a record number of rescues.
Little boy safely rescued after falling 70 feet down a cliff at Red River Gorge
Fiston Ngoy, 35, has been charged with rape, aggravated indecent assault and related counts,...
Woman raped on train as bystanders did nothing, police say
Tyler J. Hatfield, 30, was arrested Saturday.
Newport officer arrested after engaging in sexual activity with a minor, deputies say

Latest News

WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast
WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast
(Pixabay)
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Fall air and dry weather continues
Sunday's Forecast
Ally Blake’s Forecast | A much drier stretch of weather
WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast
WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast