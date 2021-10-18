Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Fine feeling fall days

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Sunshine with temperatures around normal.

The first half of this week looks absolutely wonderful. Temperatures will run around normal and just above it. That means we will see highs ranging from the mid-60s to the upper 60s. Many of you will get back to 70 by the middle of the week.

A cold front brings showers & even a few thunderstorms for Thursday. That is our day of transition! We will see highs fall back to the upper 50s and low 60s.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.