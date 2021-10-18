Advertisement

Lexington recovery center tees off Celebrity Golf Classic with dinner, silent auction

Dinner attendees watched on as Mayor Linda Gorton spoke at the Tee Off Dinner for the Alano...
Dinner attendees watched on as Mayor Linda Gorton spoke at the Tee Off Dinner for the Alano Club's Celebrity Golf Classic on Sunday, October 17, 2021.(Jeremy Tombs)
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -The Alano Club teed off its Celebrity Golf Classic with a dinner and silent auction to raise funds for the renovation of its location on East 2nd Street.

“The Alano Club postponed my funeral,” said Robert Rankins, who began his recovery process at the Alano Club back in 1998.

“It changed my life,” Rankins said. “My sponsors inside right now and he turned my life around.”

23 years later, he’s staying involved and he’s amazed by how far the club has come.

“Seeing the facility now from what it used to be just sends my rocket to the moon, man, and I want to do whatever I can to help,” said Rankins.

Rankins was among donors, celebrities and politicians at the Campbell House teeing off the celebrity golf classic with a fundraiser to support the club’s renovation.

“This two-day event with the golf and the dinner and the auction items is 100% supporting the renovation,” Kantar said. “Without this event in its entirety, the renovations would never have happened.”

Kantar and Congressman Andy Barr emphasized the importance of facilities like the Alano Club, which has served the Lexington community for 35 years.

“Treatment centers may get people sober, but places like the Alano Club keep people sober and it’s a place where people can go for free and be surrounded with love,” said Kantar.

“That peer-to-peer support is so important where people who are in recovery can have that community and that bond together and go through that process together,” said Rep. Barr. “It means the world to them.”

“The outpouring has just been so incredible,” Kantar said of the community’s support. “The Alano Club has needed these renovations for a long, long time.”

Kantar says the club hopes to be back in their building by Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rupp Arena
‘You people are crazy’ | Fans pack Rupp Arena for Big Blue Madness
A Lexington elementary school teacher recerntly realized that she and two of her students have...
Lexington elementary teacher, two of her students share something unique in common
Trick or Treat
Trick-or-Treat times for central Kentucky
Tiffany Ingram, left, and her mother, Ava Carver stand in front of the house in the Hunters...
Family’s house sold for $236 after housing lot mix-up
Fiston Ngoy, 35, has been charged with rape, aggravated indecent assault and related counts,...
Woman raped on train as bystanders did nothing, police say

Latest News

The mural dedicated to Anita Franklin and her son Antonio, unveiled in Duncan Park Sunday.
Mural unveiled in Lexington park for nonviolence activist Anita Franklin
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) throws a pass against Georgia during the first half of an...
Kentucky drops four spots to No. 15 in AP Top 25
Joe Burrow throws for three touchdowns.
Joe Burrow throws 3 TDs as Bengals rout winless Lions 34-11
While taking a walk through downtown Lexington, you may notice a lot more color.
WATCH | 10th annual PRHBTN Street Art Festival brings five new murals to Lexington