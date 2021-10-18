Lexington recovery center tees off Celebrity Golf Classic with dinner, silent auction

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -The Alano Club teed off its Celebrity Golf Classic with a dinner and silent auction to raise funds for the renovation of its location on East 2nd Street.

“The Alano Club postponed my funeral,” said Robert Rankins, who began his recovery process at the Alano Club back in 1998.

“It changed my life,” Rankins said. “My sponsors inside right now and he turned my life around.”

23 years later, he’s staying involved and he’s amazed by how far the club has come.

“Seeing the facility now from what it used to be just sends my rocket to the moon, man, and I want to do whatever I can to help,” said Rankins.

Rankins was among donors, celebrities and politicians at the Campbell House teeing off the celebrity golf classic with a fundraiser to support the club’s renovation.

“This two-day event with the golf and the dinner and the auction items is 100% supporting the renovation,” Kantar said. “Without this event in its entirety, the renovations would never have happened.”

Kantar and Congressman Andy Barr emphasized the importance of facilities like the Alano Club, which has served the Lexington community for 35 years.

“Treatment centers may get people sober, but places like the Alano Club keep people sober and it’s a place where people can go for free and be surrounded with love,” said Kantar.

“That peer-to-peer support is so important where people who are in recovery can have that community and that bond together and go through that process together,” said Rep. Barr. “It means the world to them.”

“The outpouring has just been so incredible,” Kantar said of the community’s support. “The Alano Club has needed these renovations for a long, long time.”

Kantar says the club hopes to be back in their building by Thanksgiving.

