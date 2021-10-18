Advertisement

Man charged in girlfriend’s shooting death

Taylon Bensinger has been charged with Murder and is currently in the Boyd County Detention...
Taylon Bensinger has been charged with Murder and is currently in the Boyd County Detention Center.(Boyd County Detention Center)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Ky (WSAZ) - A man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to the death of his girlfriend.

According to the Ashland Police Department, Sunday officers responded to a home at 3009 Montgomery Avenue in response to what came in as a reported overdose.

When officers arrived, they found Angel Brianna Rowe, 24, with a gunshot wound.

EMS crews arrived and pronounced Rowe deceased.

Investigators determined the shooting was the result of a domestic disturbance that had been ongoing between Rowe and her boyfriend, Taylon A. Bensinger.

Ashland Police Field Operations located Bensinger nearby and detained him for the investigation.

During the investigation by detectives, Bensinger was identified as the suspect in the shooting.

Bensinger has been charged with murder and is currently in the Boyd County Detention Center.

Police investigate a death in eastern Kentucky.
Police investigate a death in eastern Kentucky.(wsaz)

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Death investigation underway

The Ashland Police Department teamed with Boyd County EMS, Boyd County Coroner, Ashland Fire Department and Boyd Emergency Management to assist with the investigation.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A report of a serious crash in Laurel County turned out to be just a Halloween display.
Report of car crash in Laurel Co. turns out to be Halloween display
File image
One person dead in Rowan Co. crash
So far in 2021 Wolfe County Search and Rescue have responded to a record number of rescues.
Little boy safely rescued after falling 70 feet down a cliff at Red River Gorge
Tyler J. Hatfield, 30, was arrested Saturday.
Newport officer pleads not guilty in sex offense charge involving minor
Fiston Ngoy, 35, has been charged with rape, aggravated indecent assault and related counts,...
Woman raped on train as bystanders did nothing, police say

Latest News

While Fall air will continue over the next several days, rain chances will increase for the...
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Changes coming later this week
The sheriff’s office says 62-year-old Bryan McCarty was found dead at a home on Maple Grove...
Reward in Laurel County murder case raised to $25,000
WKYT Investigates | The roots of KU's tree removal plan
WKYT Investigates | The roots of KU’s tree removal plan
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, a time to start the conversation about unhealthy...
Event held in Frankfort to mark Domestic Violence Awareness Month
God’s Food Pantry in Somerset has not been able to post anything on Facebook page for several...
Ky. food bank’s Facebook page removed for ‘violating community standards’