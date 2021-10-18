Advertisement

Police: Lexington teen killed in 2020 shooting was not intended target

By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police revealed new information in court Monday about the shooting death of a Lexington teenager.

A detective testified, saying Mykel Waide was not the intended target when he was shot in August 2020.

“Turner and Patton both begin shooting at a crowd of people. Upon shooting the crowd, Mykel Waide was struck and killed by gunfire,” Detective Steven Cobb said.

Family, friends shocked by shooting death of star basketball player in Lexington

Police detailed an eyewitness account of a shooting, which took place on August 16, 2020 on Newtown Court.

Waide was just 18 when he was shot and killed. Based on testimony from Detective Cobb, Judge Vanessa Dickson has found enough probable cause to send the cases against Antonio Turner and Tayte Patton to a grand jury.

“There’s the information about where they were physically located, there’s a video that shows, you know, again shot coming out the window. So on all these elements, I feel like probable cause is there,” Judge Dickson said.

Detective Cobb said police were able to connect Patton and Turner to the area with cell phone records and social media evidence.

Cobb also testified that Waide wasn’t the intended target within the crowd.

Cobb could not directly link Patton and Turner to the bullets that hit Waide during the altercation, and the identity of the witness was withheld for that person’s protection.

