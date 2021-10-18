Spooky Halloween festivities taking place in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - All of the spooky festivities taking place in Lexington this year for Halloween have been announced.

The return of the iconic Thriller and Halloween parade are joined by some new opportunities for the ghouls and goblins to emerge.

“Lexington is known for its amazing fall events,” said Mayor Linda Gorton. “Thriller and the Halloween parade are back, and we’re also offering a variety of other events for Lexingtonians to enjoy. From the second annual Jack-o-lantern Trail to an expanded Freaky Friday Flicks to the addition of a new Dia de los Muertos event, there’s something for everyone to enjoy!”

Thriller and the Halloween parade return to downtown Lexington on Sunday, Oct. 24.

The Jack-o-lantern Trail, a new event started last year, returns to McConnell Springs, Oct. 27-30. Residents are invited to “pledge their pumpkin” for the trail and drop off carved pumpkins Oct. 23-26.

As we transition into November, Dia de los Muertos will be celebrated on Nov. 1 at Valley Park.

“We’re so excited to present some amazing events for our city to enjoy and bring back an iconic one that residents have grown to love,” said Amber Luallen, Superintendent of Cultural Arts & Events at Lexington Parks & Recreation. “We know how proud the entire city is of our nationally-recognized Thriller parade, and with it being outside with plenty of space, we’re happy to safety bring it back to downtown Lexington. We can’t wait to see the zombies back on Main Street, and hope you’ll also join us for the other great events we’re offering throughout this season.”

Embrace your spooky side at any of the following events this season:

Freaky Friday Flicks (Nightmare Before Christmas) – Oct. 22, Masterson Station Park

Halloween Printmaking Workshop – Oct. 23, Artworks at the Carver School

Jack-o-lantern Trail Pumpkin Drop-Off – Oct. 23-26, McConnell Springs Park

Thriller & Halloween Parade and Festival – Oct. 24, Downtown

Jack-o-lantern Trail – Oct. 27-30, McConnell Springs Park

Trick-or-Treat – 6 – 8 p.m., Oct. 31,

Dia de los Muertos – Nov. 1, Valley Park

Freaky Friday Flicks (rescheduled showing of Gremlins) – Nov. 5, Moondance Amphitheater

