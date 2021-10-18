Advertisement

Trump files lawsuit to block release of Jan. 6 documents

FILE - In this July 11, 2021, file photo former President Donald Trump speaks at the...
FILE - In this July 11, 2021, file photo former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Texas.(AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit to block the release of documents to the Jan. 6 select committee of Congress, challenging the decision of President Joe Biden to release them.

Trump claims in the lawsuit that the request “is almost limitless in scope,” and seeks records with no reasonable connection to that day.

“In a political ploy to accommodate his partisan allies, President Biden has refused to assert executive privilege over numerous clearly privileged documents requested by the Committee,” Trump says, according to the court papers.

The Jan. 6 committee is seeking the documents as part of its investigation into how a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building on Jan. 6 in an effort to halt the certification of Biden’s win.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A report of a serious crash in Laurel County turned out to be just a Halloween display.
Report of car crash in Laurel Co. turns out to be Halloween display
So far in 2021 Wolfe County Search and Rescue have responded to a record number of rescues.
Little boy safely rescued after falling 70 feet down a cliff at Red River Gorge
File image
One person dead in Rowan Co. crash
Tyler J. Hatfield, 30, was arrested Saturday.
Newport officer pleads not guilty to sex offense charge involving minor
God’s Food Pantry in Somerset has not been able to post anything on Facebook page for several...
Ky. food bank’s Facebook page removed for ‘violating community standards’

Latest News

Holiday season may be hit hard by the global supply chain crisis as even artificial Christmas...
Christmas tree shortage expected amid global supply shortage
Three white men are charged with fatally shooting 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, who was Black, as...
Jury selection begins in trial over Ahmaud Arbery’s death
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
In this photo provided by the Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service, Russian Foreign Minister...
Russia suspends its mission at NATO, shuts alliance’s office