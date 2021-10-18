Advertisement

Uber driver charged with sexual abuse of passenger

Raudel Veloz Cruz, 35, of Louisville, is charged with unlawful imprisonment and sexual abuse of a female passenger in his rideshare vehicle.(Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A rideshare driver has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman who was a passenger in his vehicle.

Raudel Veloz Cruz, 35, of Louisville, is charged with unlawful imprisonment and sexual abuse.

The arrest report for Veloz Cruz say around 9 p.m. Sunday he picked up the woman at a location in Germantown who had requested an Uber ride. Once they arrived at the drop-off location, the report states Veloz Cruz locked the doors of the vehicle preventing the woman from getting out.

The victim said Veloz Cruz dumped out her purse inside the car before grabbing her and attempting to kiss her.

Louisville Metro police said the victim was “visibly distraught” told officers “she did not consent to unwanted sexual contact.”

Veloz Cruz was taken into custody at his home early Monday and booked into Louisville Metro Corrections. He was scheduled to be arraigned this morning.

