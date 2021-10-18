Advertisement

UK professor had decade-long working relationship with Colin Powell

Secretary Powell gave speeches at EKU and in Lexington over the years and he even had a decade-long working relationship with current UK Professor Carey Cavanaugh.(Carey Cavanaugh)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Secretary of State Colin Powell died Monday of COVID-19 complications. He was 84.

Cavanaugh and Powell worked together on Peace Talks between Armenian and Azerbaijan. At the time, Cavanaugh was a U.S. Ambassador and peace mediator.

The two worked together off and on with diplomatic issues from 1989 to 2001.

When they were not trying to solve the world’s problems, the two found a bond in restoring old cars.

Cavanaugh calls Powell a barrier breaker and his passing will be a loss to the country.

“He stayed part of the scene in terms of providing advice to presidents, and I think that advice was not only welcomed, but needed and, often, embraced,” Cavanaugh said.

Professor Cavanaugh says Powell told him not a day goes by where he doesn’t think about the speech he gave before the United Nations to lay out the case to go to war with Iraq.

