Advertisement

US opens probe into Ram diesel trucks; engines could stall

FILE - This is the grille of a 2018 Ram truck on display at the Pittsburgh Auto Show, in a...
FILE - This is the grille of a 2018 Ram truck on display at the Pittsburgh Auto Show, in a Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018, file photo.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — U.S. safety regulators are investigating fuel pump failures in more than 600,000 diesel Ram trucks that could cause the engines to stall or lose power.

The probe covers Ram 2500, 3500, 4500 and 5500 heavy-duty trucks with 6.7-liter Cummins turbodiesel engines.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents posted on its website Monday that it received 22 complaints of engines stalling due to high-pressure fuel pumps failing.

The agency says a review of the complaints found that the engines stop above 25 miles per hour, disabling the trucks.

The probe could lead to a recall.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
One person dead in Rowan Co. crash
A report of a serious crash in Laurel County turned out to be just a Halloween display.
Report of car crash in Laurel Co. turns out to be Halloween display
So far in 2021 Wolfe County Search and Rescue have responded to a record number of rescues.
Little boy safely rescued after falling 70 feet down a cliff at Red River Gorge
Fiston Ngoy, 35, has been charged with rape, aggravated indecent assault and related counts,...
Woman raped on train as bystanders did nothing, police say
Tyler J. Hatfield, 30, was arrested Saturday.
Newport officer arrested after engaging in sexual activity with a minor, deputies say

Latest News

FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications, his family says
FILE - In this Sunday, March 21, 2021 file photo, the company logo adorns a sign outside a...
Toyota to build $1.29 billion US battery plant employing 1,750
FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2021, file photo Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael...
EPA unveils strategy to regulate toxic ‘forever chemicals’
Blake Cochran loves being a paramedic in Caldwell County, but his passion is fishing along the...
Paramedic reels in massive hammerhead shark