WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear gives an update on COVID-19

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update on COVID-19 cases.

The governor said the state’s COVID-19 numbers are declining. He said on Saturday, there were 1,051 cases and 50 deaths, and on Sunday there were 827 cases and 22 deaths.

Gov. Beshear said on Monday, there were 678 new cases and 31 deaths. The positivity rate is down to 7.36%.

