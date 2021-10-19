Advertisement

Broome, Potter earn OVC preseason honors, Morehead St. picked to finish 2nd

Freshman forward Johni Broome was nearly unstoppable in the paint, scoring a game-high 20 points(Morehead State)
By Alex Walker
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - Last season, Morehead State head coach Preston Spradlin led the Eagles to their fifth OVC tournament title to book a trip to the NCAA Tournament.

The Eagles have been picked to finish second in the conference this season behind Belmont. The Bruins received 17 of the 20 first-place votes.

1.         Belmont (17 first-place votes) – 161 points

2.         Morehead State (3) - 141

3.         Murray State - 136

4.         Southeast Missouri - 101

5.         Tennessee State - 84

6.         Austin Peay - 76

7.         SIUE - 65

8.         Tennessee Tech - 62

9.         Eastern Illinois - 43

10.        UT Martin - 34

Morehead State forward Johni Broome is the preseason Co-OVC Player of the Year. He had an incredible rookie campaign, setting the MSU freshman record for rebounding and blocked shots. Broome shot 57% from the floor, averaging nearly 14 points a game with nine rebounds, while finishing with 13 double-doubles.

Broome scored a career-high 27 points in the OVC title game against Belmont.

Skyelar Potter was also named to the OVC First-Team. Potter played in 30 games and started in 25, averaging 30.5 minutes per game. He averaged 12.0 points and 5.8 rebounds per game, which was second on the team.

