Broome, Potter earn OVC preseason honors, Morehead St. picked to finish 2nd

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - Last season, Morehead State head coach Preston Spradlin led the Eagles to their fifth OVC tournament title to book a trip to the NCAA Tournament.

The Eagles have been picked to finish second in the conference this season behind Belmont. The Bruins received 17 of the 20 first-place votes.

1. Belmont (17 first-place votes) – 161 points

2. Morehead State (3) - 141

3. Murray State - 136

4. Southeast Missouri - 101

5. Tennessee State - 84

6. Austin Peay - 76

7. SIUE - 65

8. Tennessee Tech - 62

9. Eastern Illinois - 43

10. UT Martin - 34

Morehead State forward Johni Broome is the preseason Co-OVC Player of the Year. He had an incredible rookie campaign, setting the MSU freshman record for rebounding and blocked shots. Broome shot 57% from the floor, averaging nearly 14 points a game with nine rebounds, while finishing with 13 double-doubles.

Broome scored a career-high 27 points in the OVC title game against Belmont.

Skyelar Potter was also named to the OVC First-Team. Potter played in 30 games and started in 25, averaging 30.5 minutes per game. He averaged 12.0 points and 5.8 rebounds per game, which was second on the team.

