Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Tracking Late Week Changes

radar
radar(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our gorgeous stretch of fall weather has a few more days left in the tank before things turn active once again. The closing week and change of October will feature several potent systems impacting the weather around here.

Let’s start things out with what’s going on out there today. Temps range from the upper 30s to middle 40s across the state with another kiss of frost in the coldest valleys. By the afternoon, temps range from the upper 60s to middle 70s.

Wednesday finds our numbers a degree or two better than today as clouds start to increase. Those clouds stream in ahead of our Thursday cold front that’s being pushed by a strong upper level system dropping into the Great Lakes. As this continues to spin into the start of the weekend, a few more showers will likely zip through here.

That will be followed up by some more rain moving in here by Saturday night into Sunday as milder air presses in from the southwest.

This sets the stage for a couple of warm and windy days ahead of a big system rolling in from the west by the middle and end of next week.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

God’s Food Pantry in Somerset has not been able to post anything on Facebook page for several...
Ky. food bank’s Facebook page back up after being removed for ‘violating community standards’
Gov. Beshear gives an update on COVID-19
Beshear: Ky. COVID numbers continuing on positive trend
Sportscaster Dick Vitale broadcasts before an NCAA college basketball game in the West Coast...
ESPN announcer Dick Vitale reveals second cancer diagnosis in 3 months
According to the UK Police Department, officers were called to the Farm House Fraternity around...
Coroner releases name, preliminary cause of death for UK student found unresponsive at fraternity
Trick or Treat
Trick-or-Treat times for central Kentucky

Latest News

While Fall air will continue over the next several days, rain chances will increase for the...
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Changes coming later this week
Tracking a run around normal
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Temperatures remain pleasant
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Fine feeling fall days
WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast
WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast