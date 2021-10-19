Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Tracking Late Week Changes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our gorgeous stretch of fall weather has a few more days left in the tank before things turn active once again. The closing week and change of October will feature several potent systems impacting the weather around here.

Let’s start things out with what’s going on out there today. Temps range from the upper 30s to middle 40s across the state with another kiss of frost in the coldest valleys. By the afternoon, temps range from the upper 60s to middle 70s.

Wednesday finds our numbers a degree or two better than today as clouds start to increase. Those clouds stream in ahead of our Thursday cold front that’s being pushed by a strong upper level system dropping into the Great Lakes. As this continues to spin into the start of the weekend, a few more showers will likely zip through here.

That will be followed up by some more rain moving in here by Saturday night into Sunday as milder air presses in from the southwest.

This sets the stage for a couple of warm and windy days ahead of a big system rolling in from the west by the middle and end of next week.

