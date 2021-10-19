Gov. Beshear reports 1,786 new COVID cases, 29 deaths
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
Governor Beshear reported 1,786 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 728,860 cases. The governor says the state is seeing an 7.17% positivity rate.
Of Tuesday’s new cases, 423 are in kids 18 or younger.
There were 29 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Tuesday. That brings the state total to 9,425.
As of Tuesday, 1,202 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 355 are in the ICU, and 226 are on ventilators.
