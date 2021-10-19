Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 1,786 new COVID cases, 29 deaths

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 1,786 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 728,860 cases. The governor says the state is seeing an 7.17% positivity rate.

Of Tuesday’s new cases, 423 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 29 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Tuesday. That brings the state total to 9,425.

As of Tuesday, 1,202 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 355 are in the ICU, and 226 are on ventilators.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating the death of a University of Kentucky student, 18-year-old Thomas...
Coroner releases name, preliminary cause of death for UK student found unresponsive at fraternity
God’s Food Pantry in Somerset has not been able to post anything on Facebook page for several...
Ky. food bank’s Facebook page back up after being removed for ‘violating community standards’
Gov. Beshear gives an update on COVID-19
Beshear: Ky. COVID numbers continuing on positive trend
Trick or Treat
Trick-or-Treat times for central Kentucky
Sportscaster Dick Vitale broadcasts before an NCAA college basketball game in the West Coast...
ESPN announcer Dick Vitale reveals second cancer diagnosis in 3 months

Latest News

A new gaming hall is coming to southern Kentucky, offering slot-like machines to bet on...
New horse racing, gaming facility coming to Whitley County
Even though COVID numbers are trending down, health officials said we should not revert to a...
Health officials say COVID-19 numbers are trending down in Lexington
Howard named Preseason SEC Player of the Year
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
WATCH | Gov. Beshear reports 1,786 new COVID cases, 29 deaths