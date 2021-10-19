Health officials say COVID-19 numbers are trending down in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Overall, COVID-19 numbers are trending down in terms of new cases per day, but health officials said we are still a long way from this pandemic being over.

“Our seven-day rolling average is 77, which is much better than we were six weeks ago,” said Kevin Hall with the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department.

According to the CDC, about 70% of American adults are fully vaccinated, yet only 40% of kids ages 12 to 18 have received the shots.

Hall said most people hospitalized for COVID-19 are unvaccinated, but there have been deaths in fully vaccinated people. Hall said these deaths typically involve people with underlying health conditions.

“People who are older, people who have cancer, or other illnesses taxing the body. That’s why it’s so important for people with compromised immune systems to get vaccinated and to get the booster,” Hall said.

Even though COVID numbers are trending down, Hall said we should not revert to a pre-pandemic lifestyle.

“The last time numbers slowed down, we saw them rise right back because people started gathering, people started doing things that allowed this to spread,” Hall said.

He said all people, including the vaccinated, should be wearing masks and socially distancing in crowded spaces.

As we head into flu season, health officials are also encouraging people to a flu shot. The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is hosting a free flu shot clinic from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 20 in the gym at St. Luke UMC at 2351 Alumni Drive. They said walk-ins are accepted, but it would help them to RSVP with your name and age so they can bring an adequate supply of doses. You can RSVP at stlukeumc.org/flushot. Masks for participants will be required.

