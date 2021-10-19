Howard named Preseason SEC Player of the Year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky senior guard Rhyne Howard has been voted the preseason SEC Player of the Year by the league’s media.

Howard has earned this preseason honor for the second straight year. As a team, the Wildcats were picked to finish fourth in the SEC.

Howard was named a First-Team All-American as a junior and was named the SEC Player of the Year for the second straight season. She will go for a three-peat in that category during the 2021-22 season.

Howard – who was the only player in the nation in 2020-21 to average over 20 points per game with at least 7.3 rebounds per game, 90 assists and 60 steals – had a great junior season for the Wildcats, averaging 20.7 points per game with 7.3 rebounds per game. She hit a team-best 56 3-pointers and had 91 assists, 61 steals and 19 blocks. Although her scoring average was two points less than it was in 2019-20, Howard showed she is an all-around player and not just a scorer, upping her rebounds per game, assists per game and steals per game average from both her freshman and sophomore seasons.

