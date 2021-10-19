Jack Harlow returning to Louisville for 5 special performances

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A locally born artist is returning to his hometown.

Rapper Jack Harlow announced on social media his official “No Place Like Home” event will hit Louisville this winter. The Derby City native has scheduled five hometown concerts starting Dec. 14 through Dec. 18, performing at five historical Louisville locations.

No Place Like Home



Louisville…it’s been too long. Let’s turn the city up for a week straight. See you in December.



Tickets go on presale at 10 AM EST tomorrow morning. pic.twitter.com/12pTXe8rMa — Jack Harlow (@jackharlow) October 19, 2021

Harlow is set to perform at the Louisville Palace, Headliners, Zanzabar, Mercury Ballroom and Paristown Hall.

Earlier this month, the rapper announced he has been donating to five Louisville non-profits: AMPED, The Center for Women and Families, Grace James Academy, the Louisville Urban League, and Metro United Way.

Live Nation Entertainment will continue Harlow’s philanthropic efforts by donating $1 from each concert ticket sold to one of those five organizations. Companies like Instagram and KFC have also agreed to participate in donation efforts.

Tickets for the “No Place Like Home” event are set to go on sale Wednesday, Oct. 20.

