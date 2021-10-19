League of Women Voters to hold virtual forum on redistricting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The League of Women Voters wants Kentuckians to get involved with ongoing redistricting efforts.

State lawmakers have until early January to redraw the maps to reflect population changes.

New census data shows a population shift from Appalachia to more metropolitan areas.

On Thursday, the League will hold a virtual meeting focused on the needs of voters in Lexington.

Speakers will discuss ways to mark fair boundaries and help make sure all votes count equally.

The meeting is set to be from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

You can learn more about the meeting or register to attend here.

At the local level, the city of Lexington is redrawing council districts. The public will have a chance to weigh in on Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. in the Council Chambers.

