Advertisement

‘Pumpkin Park’ returns to London, providing more Halloween fun

Pumpkin Park
Pumpkin Park(Cory Sanning/WYMT)
By Cory Sanning
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Sounds of laughter and joy filled the air at Town Center Park in London on Monday.

“It’s great to see our citizens out and enjoying something that a lot of people put some time and effort in to and the team came together like they always do,” London City Councilman Daniel Carmack said. “Chris Robinson and tourism just knocked it out of the park if you will.”

Families are flocking to Pumpkin Park on Main Street to enjoy Halloween fun while getting out in the crisp fall air.

“It’s a beautiful thing they’ve put together and it’s a nice way to get out in the fresh air and get away from the negative of this whole year,” Bridgett Dezarn said.

The park allows families to spend time together, take pictures and focus on the upcoming holiday.

“The weather’s beautiful and they’re ready for Halloween, they’re ready for the fun and this is a great place and a great way to do it,” Dezarn said.

Carmack is a new father himself, something that he said has changed his mindset towards Halloween completely.

“It puts a whole new perspective to things knowing that we have something right here in our own back yard,” Carmack said. “We don’t have to drive to another city or another town.”

He encouraged other families nearby to come and join in on the fun while it lasts.

“If you’ve been there last year or maybe you’ve been there during the day, you need to come back this year,” Carmack said. “Don’t miss it, because it’s something you don’t want to miss.”

Carmack said that Pumpkin Park will remain up until after Oct. 31.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

God’s Food Pantry in Somerset has not been able to post anything on Facebook page for several...
Ky. food bank’s Facebook page back up after being removed for ‘violating community standards’
So far in 2021 Wolfe County Search and Rescue have responded to a record number of rescues.
Little boy safely rescued after falling 70 feet down a cliff at Red River Gorge
A report of a serious crash in Laurel County turned out to be just a Halloween display.
Report of car crash in Laurel Co. turns out to be Halloween display
File image
One person dead in Rowan Co. crash
Tyler J. Hatfield, 30, was arrested Saturday.
Newport officer pleads not guilty to sex offense charge involving minor

Latest News

Bourbon producer signals intent to hire replacement workers
Beshear: Ky. school districts should keep mask policies in place for now
The Midway City Council voted unanimously not to provide developers water and sewer service.
Midway RV park back to drawing board after council votes not to provide developers water, sewer
Ky. Retail Federation warns of supply chain shortages, encourages people to start holiday shopping early
Event held in Frankfort to mark Domestic Violence Awareness Month
WATCH | Event held in Frankfort to mark Domestic Violence Awareness Month