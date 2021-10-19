Advertisement

Rapper formerly known as Kanye West is now just Ye

FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2019 file photo, Kanye West appears on stage during a service at...
FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2019 file photo, Kanye West appears on stage during a service at Lakewood Church in Houston.(AP Photo/Michael Wyke, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kanye is now Ye.

A Los Angeles judge on Monday approved the request of the rapper, producer and fashion designer to legally change his name from Kanye Omari West to just Ye, with no middle or last name.

“There being no objections, the petition for change of name is granted,” Judge Michelle Williams Court said in court documents.

The petition filed Aug. 24 cited “personal reasons.”

He has called himself Ye on his social media pages for years. He tweeted in 2018 that he wanted the change saying, “the being formally known as Kanye West. I am YE.”

The moniker was also the title of his 2018 album. He has said in interviews that, along with being a shortening of his first name he likes, that it’s a word used throughout the Bible.

The 44-year-old is in the middle of a divorce with Kim Kardashian West, who did not ask that her last name be changed back to just Kardashian when she filed to split from him in February. The couple’s four children also have his former last name.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

God’s Food Pantry in Somerset has not been able to post anything on Facebook page for several...
Ky. food bank’s Facebook page back up after being removed for ‘violating community standards’
So far in 2021 Wolfe County Search and Rescue have responded to a record number of rescues.
Little boy safely rescued after falling 70 feet down a cliff at Red River Gorge
A report of a serious crash in Laurel County turned out to be just a Halloween display.
Report of car crash in Laurel Co. turns out to be Halloween display
File image
One person dead in Rowan Co. crash
Tyler J. Hatfield, 30, was arrested Saturday.
Newport officer pleads not guilty to sex offense charge involving minor

Latest News

FILE - In this July 11, 2021, file photo former President Donald Trump speaks at the...
Trump files lawsuit to block release of Jan. 6 documents
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
Kei'lan Allen was shot and killed while sitting inside his home.
3 arrested following deadly shooting of 13-year-old boy in Tuscaloosa
Three white men are charged with fatally shooting 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, who was Black, as...
Jury selection begins in trial over Ahmaud Arbery’s death