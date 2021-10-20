Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Changes On The Way

map
map(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have another gorgeous day across the region as we get set for the first of several systems to roll across Kentucky. This arrives Thursday, bringing a few showers and storms with chilly air surging back in behind it. This sets off a pattern that looks super-duper active to close out October. I’ve got a monster of a post for you guys, so buckle up for the ride.

Temps this morning are mainly in the low and middle 40s, but some of the traditional cold spots may drop into the upper 30s for the 4th straight day. By this afternoon. temps range from the upper 60s to middle 70s depending on where you are.

Winds gust up as clouds filter in ahead of our Thursday front. This system doesn’t have much moisture, but it’s able to produce a broken band of showers and storms with the best chance being across the east and southeast. This is being pushed by a chilly air mass pressing in from the north. With an upper level low spinning into the Great Lakes, it will try to slingshot a couple of showers underneath it and into our region into the start of the weekend.

That’s some chilly air coming in behind this, but how far south it gets is still a bit of a question. The NAM keeps temps in the low and middle 50s for Friday.

Seasonable temps will be around for Saturday as clouds return from the southwest ahead of our next rain maker arriving for Sunday and Monday. This is ahead of a surge of milder air returning into the early part of next week.

