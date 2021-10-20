‘Concert for a Cure’ postponed at Lyric Theatre

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An event at the Lyric Theatre has been postponed until next year.

The Concert for a Cure was scheduled for Tuesday night, but was canceled because of COVID-19 concerns.

The acoustic concert was set to raise money and awareness for breast cancer and raises money for free screenings, diagnostic testing, and program support for uninsured women.

Organizers said it will happen next year.

The theater said all ticket holders have gotten a full refund.

