Advertisement

‘Concert for a Cure’ postponed at Lyric Theatre

The Concert for a Cure was scheduled for Tuesday night, but was canceled because of COVID-19...
The Concert for a Cure was scheduled for Tuesday night, but was canceled because of COVID-19 concerns.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An event at the Lyric Theatre has been postponed until next year.

The Concert for a Cure was scheduled for Tuesday night, but was canceled because of COVID-19 concerns.

The acoustic concert was set to raise money and awareness for breast cancer and raises money for free screenings, diagnostic testing, and program support for uninsured women.

Organizers said it will happen next year.

The theater said all ticket holders have gotten a full refund.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating the death of a University of Kentucky student, 18-year-old Thomas...
Coroner releases name, preliminary cause of death for UK student found unresponsive at fraternity
God’s Food Pantry in Somerset has not been able to post anything on Facebook page for several...
Ky. food bank’s Facebook page back up after being removed for ‘violating community standards’
Gov. Beshear gives an update on COVID-19
Beshear: Ky. COVID numbers continuing on positive trend
Trick or Treat
Trick-or-Treat times for central Kentucky
In this Friday, June 6, 2014 file photo, Travis Tritt performs during the CMA Fest at LP Field...
Country star Travis Tritt cancels some shows due to COVID-19 policies

Latest News

Kentucky head coach Kyra Elzy instructs her team during a time out in the second half of an...
Kentucky women open season ranked No. 13 in AP Top 25
FILE - In this March 30, 1998, file photo, Kentucky coach Tubby Smith is carried off the court...
Tubby Smith to have jersey retired in Rupp Arena rafters
Sahvir Wheeler. Zan Payne. Practice on July 7. Photos by Chet White | UK Athletics
Kentucky favored to win SEC, Wheeler on first-team
Freshman forward Johni Broome was nearly unstoppable in the paint, scoring a game-high 20 points
Broome, Potter earn OVC preseason honors, Morehead St. picked to finish 2nd