‘DO NOT CALL 911′: Homeowner puts up sign after Halloween display prompts emergency response

The homeowner has since put up some lights along, with a sign that says it’s a Halloween display.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - What appeared to be a serious car crash in Laurel County turned out to be just a spooky Halloween decoration.

According to Lily Fire and Rescue, officials responded Friday night to a report of a single-car collision on Slate Ridge Road. When they arrived, a vehicle was found and appeared to have been a serious accident.

Upon further investigation, it was determined to be a Halloween decoration that had been placed by the owner of the property.

Slate Ridge Road is a small, rural, narrow road that gets a lot of traffic, and neighbors tell us it wouldn’t be surprising at all to them that there was a bad crash in the area.

“At night, it looks real. Especially, in the dark, foggy. There’s a lot of traffic through here. People expect wrecks, I guess,” said Terry Hawkins.

Lily Fire and Rescue said in a Facebook post that responders couldn’t tell immediately tell for sure it was a Halloween display because of poor lighting.

The homeowner has since put up some lights, along with a sign that says it’s a Halloween display.

They didn’t want to talk on camera, but say they value the Lily first responders and the important work they do.

