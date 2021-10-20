Advertisement

Funeral services held for Clark Co. Judge-Executive Chris Pace

By Chelsea Jones
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - The funeral services for Clark County Judge-Executive Chris Pace were held Wednesday.

Pace died last week due to complications from COVID-19.

The visitation and funeral services were held at Calvary Christian Church in Winchester. The burial followed at the Winchester Cemetery.

“He did a lot both in his professional life and as a volunteer,” said Pastor Mike McCormick.

Pace leaves behind a wife and three young children.

“They’re just in shock. Really, no one saw it coming, especially them,” said Pastor McCormick.

It’s not clear if Pace had underlying health conditions or if he was vaccinated. A staunch Republican, he was elected to office in 2019.

Several local and state officials also paid their respects, reflecting on Pace’s time as judg- executive.

“Whenever you lose a local official, you’re losing a voice, and, for him, I think he did a job well done,” said Kentucky Ag Commissioner Ryan Quarles.

A man gone far too soon, but will never be forgotten.

