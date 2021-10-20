Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 1,899 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate drops below 7%

Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 1,899 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 730,739 cases. The governor says the state is seeing an 6.83% positivity rate.

Of Wednesday’s new cases, 499 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 52 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Wednesday. That brings the state total to 9,477.

As of Wednesday, 1,115 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 321 are in the ICU, and 207 are on ventilators.

