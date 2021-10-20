Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Tracking a pattern shift

A front will shake things up
A front will shake things up(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It looks like another awesome day! Expect plenty of sunshine and temperatures around 70 degrees.

A cold front will drop in on Thursday. As it passes through the region our temperatures will drop and showers will increase. It will not be a washout, but some of you will experience a few thunderstorms. The other side of that front will keep us mainly dry on Friday & Saturday.

Another system will move in by Sunday. Showers & storms will be back! Eventually, this system will bring temperatures back up to around 70 degrees. Fall weather fans need not worry, you’ll see another blast of chillier air by the middle of next week.

Take care of each other!

