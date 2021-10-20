Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Tracking a pattern shift

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It looks like another awesome day! Expect plenty of sunshine and temperatures around 70 degrees.

A cold front will drop in on Thursday. As it passes through the region our temperatures will drop and showers will increase. It will not be a washout, but some of you will experience a few thunderstorms. The other side of that front will keep us mainly dry on Friday & Saturday.

Another system will move in by Sunday. Showers & storms will be back! Eventually, this system will bring temperatures back up to around 70 degrees. Fall weather fans need not worry, you’ll see another blast of chillier air by the middle of next week.

