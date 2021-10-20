Advertisement

Kentucky favored to win SEC, Wheeler on first-team

Grady, Brooks Jr. and Tshiebwe have been named to the second team.
Sahvir Wheeler. Zan Payne. Practice on July 7. Photos by Chet White | UK Athletics
Sahvir Wheeler. Zan Payne. Practice on July 7. Photos by Chet White | UK Athletics(Chet White | UK Athletics)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Kentucky is the favorite to win the Southeastern Conference title, while defending champion Alabama is picked to finish second in voting among a panel of national and league media.

Voters picked Vanderbilt sophomore guard Scotty Pippen Jr. as preseason SEC player of the year in results released by the league on Tuesday.

Pippen headlined the first-team All-SEC picks that also included Kentucky guard Sahvir Wheeler, a Georgia transfer. Alabama guards Jaden Shackelford and Jahvon Quinerly also made the first team, along with Colin Castleton and Mississippi State’s Iverson Molinar.

Graduate student guard Kellan Grady and junior forwards Keion Brooks Jr. and Oscar Tshiebwe were tabbed to the second team. Brooks and Wheeler also received at least one vote for the preseason pick for SEC Player of the Year.

